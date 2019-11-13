Person rescued from vehicle after two-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Pleasure House Road Wednesday evening.

Members with Virginia Beach EMS and the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the crash just after 3 p.m.

The incident was upgraded to an entrapment response while units were en route, bringing Engine 2, Ladder 7, Fire Rescue 2, Battalion 5 and Battalion 2 to the scene.

Crews quickly gained access to the victim who was trapped, and two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Virginia Beach Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

