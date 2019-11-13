Newport News Public Schools to hold Hiring Extravaganza on November 16

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Looking for a job within one of our local school systems? Newport News Public Schools may be right for you!

The Newport News Public Schools recruitment team is holding open interviews for teacher candidates, current and prospective bus drivers, substitute teachers, food service employees and custodians during a Hiring Extravaganza on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gildersleeve Middle School.

Advantages of working full-time for NNPS include great professional development, cutting-edge technology, apprenticeship programs and great benefits.

Open interviews will be held for qualified teacher applicants. Those interested are asked to bring copies for their college/university transcripts or a copy of their Virginia Teaching License.

Substitute teacher applicants are asked to bring copies of their college/university transcripts.

Interviews for support staff positions will be conducted from 9-11 a.m. All applicants are asked to complete an application online before the event. This application is available here.

A computer lab will be available for applicants who need to complete the online application during the event.

Gildersleeve Middle School is located at 1 Minton Drive.

Click here or call (757) 881-5061 for more information.