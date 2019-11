Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While there have been many advancements in healthcare, innovations in women's health such as childbirth and C-section have been lagging. Dr. Elizabeth Cherot joins us to talk about new non-opioid options that can greatly reduce and sometimes eliminate the need for opioids to manage pain after surgery, including C-section deliveries.

