Greta Thunberg to start UN sailing trip from Hampton’s Salt Ponds marina

HAMPTON, Va. – Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, will make her next sailing trip from Hampton’s Salt Pond marina Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBS, Thunberg is heading for Madrid, Spain, where she is expected to attend a United Nations climate conference being help in the city.

Though the trip may take weeks, depending on weather conditions, Thunberg is hoping to make the climate conference to be held in early December.

Thunberg is coming off a three-moth North American trip that helped grow her popularity. Along the way, she has attended events and conferences that are helping promote climate awareness, and the impact we are having on our environment.

The boat Thunberg will be traveling on is a 48-foot sailing catamaran the “La Vagabonde”, which she is riding in with two Australians who are giving her the ride across the Atlantic Ocean.

