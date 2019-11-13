× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a bitterly cold start to your Thursday

High pressure will be in control tonight. Expect conditions to be dry and very cold. Lows will dip into the 20s, so make sure to bundle the kids up Thursday morning!

After a frigid start, Thursday will be a bit milder, but temperatures will still be below normal in the low and mid 50s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a cold front moves in. We are tracking a possible coastal storm for the weekend. We have the chance to see wind and rain this weekend due to the storm. It just depends where it forms and where it tracks. You’ll want to stay tuned to News 3 for the latest updates.

Expect overcast skies to start the work week with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

