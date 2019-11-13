Coast Guard searching for missing mariner off coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing mariner off the coast of Virginia Beach, according to a release by the Coast Guard’s 5th District.

The mariner entered the water with two other people 529 miles east of Virginia Beach. After a MAYDAY broadcast was received by watchstanders early Wednesday morning, crews from Portsmouth, Virginia, Elizabeth City, North Carolina and Cape Cod, Massachusetts were launched to respond.

Two out of the three people in distress were recovered by motor vessel Stena Progress before crews arrived. The crew of the HC-130 Hercules, a helicopter from Elizabeth City, deployed a life raft into the water and began searching for the last person.

The HC-144 Casa aircrew from Cape Cod relieved the HC-130 Hercules aircrew from the search Wednesday afternoon.