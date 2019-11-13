3 adults, 3 children displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three adults and three children are displaced following a fire that damaged their home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Bainbridge Boulevard at 4:12 p.m. Arriving six minutes later, the first arriving company found smoke and fire coming from the second floor endangering neighboring buildings.

Chesapeake firefighters quickly initiated an aggressive attack, minimizing damage to the rest of the building. The fire was completely extinguished at 5:37 p.m.

There are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.