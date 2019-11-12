Freeze Watch in effect 2 – 9 a.m. Wednesday for many areas as temperatures drop

William & Mary men’s hoops starts 3-0 on road for first time since 1935-36 season

Posted 11:47 pm, November 12, 2019, by

William & Mary basketball

SPARTANBURG, SC – Bryce Barnes’ driving lay-up with 3.8 seconds remaining gave the William & Mary men’s basketball team an 80-79 victory vs. Wofford at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium Tuesday night.

The win snapped Wofford’s 17-game home-court winning streak, which was the fourth-longest in the country entering the night. It also improved the Tribe to 3-and-0 on the season – all victories away from home. It’s the first time since the 1935-36 season William & Mary has won its first three road games in a season.

First year head coach Dane Fischer is just the fourth W&M head coach to start his career 3-and-0 and the first since 1947. He is the first to win his first three road games.

The Tribe returns home Friday for its home opener. William & Mary hosts Hampton for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Kaplan Arena.

