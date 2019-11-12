Uber driver helps teenage boy shot in Portsmouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - An Uber driver did more than just get riders to their destination on Saturday night. She helped a teenage boy who was shot.

Cheryl Jagow had pulled into the Royal Farms in the Churchland section of Chesapeake around 9 p.m. on Saturday. She had just dropped off a rider and went into the business to stretch her legs and get something to eat.

In the parking lot, she noticed two teen boys acting strange, but she didn't think anything of it until she was getting ready to leave.

"I rolled down my window and I was like, 'Baby, whats going on?'" explained Jagow. "He was like, 'I just got shot'. I went into full-fledged mommy mode, full force right there. I put him down on the ground, took his belt off, tied it around his ankle and took his shoe off. He was shot in the foot."

As she was helping the teen that was shot, she instructed the other teen to go into her car and find her cell phone. He called 911.

"By the time the officers and paramedics came, I was covered in blood; it was all over my clothes. I was sitting in a pile of grease," she said.

Although the Royal Farms is located in Chesapeake, Portsmouth Police say the shooting happened in their city. However, they were unable to provide News 3 with a specific location.

Police say the 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Jagow fears his injuries could have been worse had she not stopped to help.

"I'm glad that I was there to be able to help him because a lot of people would look the other way."

Portsmouth Police are still investigating the shooting.