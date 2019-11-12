× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, snow, and a major cool down

*** Freeze Watch is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, and Currituck. These areas could see the first freeze of the season.

Rain, snow, and falling temperatures… Temperatures will start in the mid 50s this morning, then fall through the 40s tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rain will build in this morning and continue through the afternoon. With the colder air moving in, snow could mix in later in the afternoon to evening. The best chance to see snow will be on the Eastern Shore, Peninsulas, and inland Southside. The combination of a warm ground and rain first will make snow accumulation very difficult. Little to no accumulation expected, with the best chance on elevated surfaces. Winds will also ramp up today, north 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. We will start near 30° with a wind chill near 20s and teens. Highs will struggle to hit 40° Wednesday afternoon and it will still be windy, north at 10 to 20 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with most of the clouds along and directly south of the Chesapeake Bay. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible in this area (“bay effect” showers).

High temperatures will warm back to the 50s to end the week. Rain will return on Friday as another cold front moves in. We are keeping an eye on this weekend with the potential for a coastal storm to bring more rain and wind.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Snow Showers, Windy. Falling temps. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers. Lows near 30. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Sun and Clouds, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 12th

1976 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Salisbury

2009 Major Coastal Storm: Floods Hampton Roads, 6-8” of rain across SE VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

