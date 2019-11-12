Freeze Watch in effect 2 – 9 a.m. Wednesday for many areas as temperatures drop

Think with Wink: Redskins reality

Posted 11:28 pm, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, November 12, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. - Ten weeks into the 2019 NFL season, the Washington Redskins are 1-and-8 and entrenched in last place in the NFC. Meanwhile, five of the seven teams at the top of the NFC standings either have a head coach, quarterback or general manager who used to be employed by the Redskins.

A Washington Redskins fan sits in the stands with a paper bag over their head. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on a disturbing trend for many fans of the burgundy and gold and offers a Redskins reality check.

