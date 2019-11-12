Think with Wink: Redskins reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Ten weeks into the 2019 NFL season, the Washington Redskins are 1-and-8 and entrenched in last place in the NFC. Meanwhile, five of the seven teams at the top of the NFC standings either have a head coach, quarterback or general manager who used to be employed by the Redskins.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on a disturbing trend for many fans of the burgundy and gold and offers a Redskins reality check.

