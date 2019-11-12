The 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Jim Carbonneau from Law Tigers, Sonja Morrell from FM99 and 106.9 The Fox and Tony Caruana from Hells Angels Beach Side join us to discuss the 23rd Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive that will benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Virginia Peninsula Food Bank. We learn about how all of their organizations have partnered up to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need and how we can get involved.

The Mayflower Marathon will take place Friday, November 22nd through Sunday November 24th. Items may be donated at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach, Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, Coliseum Marketplace in Hampton and Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Yorktown. For more information visit vafoodbanks.org/.

Presented by

Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers

1 (800) Law-Tigers

lawtigers.com