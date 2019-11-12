‘Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic’ is coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Elmo and the rest of the Sesame Street gang will make an appearance in Norfolk.

The show will be through April 10-11, 2020 for three performances at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Sesame Street Live! is a 90-minute musical show with singing, choreography and special effects.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic start at $25. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at this link or at the Chartway Arena Box Office.

For Group Sales please contact (866) 248-8740 and for more information, go to the Sesame Street Live! website.