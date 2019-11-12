PHOTOS: USNS Comfort hospital ship wrapping up five-month medical mission

NORFOLK, Va. – After departing Hampton Roads in mid-June, the USNS Comfort had made its last medical mission stop as part of the Enduring Promise initiative in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

The Comfort deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on June 14th.

Since then, the hospital ship has made stops in Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Jamaica, Panama, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Last week, the Comfort arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti for its last stop providing medical assistance in the region.

It marks the sixth time the Comfort has visited Haiti and the seventh to that region since 2007.

More than 900 people are part of the Comfort’s team, including military physicians, civilian volunteers, and personnel from partner nations.