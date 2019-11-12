Navy: USS Harry S. Truman repairs complete after electrical issue sidelined carrier for months

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy says repairs on the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman are complete after an electrical issue sidelined the aircraft carrier for months.

According to U.S. Fleet Forces, efforts are now underway to return the carrier and air wing to sea to get them operationally ready to deploy.

In August, the Navy announced there was an electrical issue on the Truman requiring emergent repair.

Since then, the Navy replaced damaged components and did testing to make sure there will not be future issues.

The Navy says engineering analysis and inspections of other carriers revealed the issue was localized to the Truman and is not a class-wide concern.

“Returning HST to full functionality was a team effort with a tremendous amount of work and collaboration by NAVSEA, our industry partners, shipyard workers, and the crew of HST to overcome a very challenging technical issue,” said Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Admiral Thomas Moore, in a Navy release.

With the Truman sidelined, the escort ships of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployed on their own in September.

The Navy has not said when the Truman might deploy.