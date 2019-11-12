× Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast: Wind Chills in the teens and a Blustery Wednesday ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Watch is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, and Currituck. These areas could see the first freeze of the season.

Falling temperatures overnight… Rain/snow mix expected the rest of the evening. Overnight, clouds will decrease as temperatures plummet below freezing to the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will stay elevated overnight out of the north between 15 and 25 mph. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will be likely as the cold front continues to clear our area.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. We will start near 30° with a wind chill near 20s and teens. Highs will struggle to hit 40° Wednesday afternoon and it will still be windy, north at 10 to 20 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with most of the clouds along and directly south of the Chesapeake Bay. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible in this area (“bay effect” showers).

High temperatures will warm back to the 50s to end the week. Rain will return on Friday as another cold front moves in. We are keeping an eye on this weekend with the potential for a coastal storm to bring more rain and wind.

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers. Lows near 30. Winds: N 15-25G35

Wednesday: Sun and Clouds, Isolated Rain/Snow Showers, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: N 10-20G30

Wednesday Night: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lows near 30. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 12th

1976 Winter Storm: 6.7″ snow – Salisbury

2009 Major Coastal Storm: Floods Hampton Roads, 6-8” of rain across SE VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.