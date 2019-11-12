Hampton University to host inaugural ‘Hampton Engages with the Majors’ Forum

HAMPTON, Va. (Hampton University Relations) – On Tuesday, November 12, beginning at 5 p.m., Hampton University’s Sports Management Program, within the School of Liberal Arts and Education, in collaboration with the University’s Career Center, will host an event entitled “Hampton Engages with the Majors.” The event will feature speakers who are either Hampton University alumni or stakeholders connected to the university, who work in senior, non-athlete roles in and around major league sports.

The event will be held in Hampton University’s Student Center and attendance is expected to be approximately 400 students, faculty, staff and alumni.

“We welcome all to this inaugural event which will surely be an enlightening and exciting opportunity for our students. We thank our alumni for continuing to give back to their ‘Home by the Sea,’” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

The purpose of this event is to expose Hampton University students to successful alumni who work in key roles in and around major league sports organizations, with the hope that more Hampton students secure opportunities within these groups. “The targeted themes for review by each participant include a review and discussion of their educational backgrounds and academic majors. They will also discuss their internship experiences, and most importantly the relationships that afforded the opportunities that led to their placements. This will be most inspirational for our students!” said Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Education, Dr. Linda Malone-Colon.

A pre-event resume writing workshop for this inaugural event will precede the main session. The resume writing workshop is designed to help students understand the methods and approaches which should be individualized in the development of effective resumes that get attention. Following this workshop, the main session will begin. Panelists then will present insights on their individual journeys to their roles with major sporting organizations.

Current Participants include:

Aminah Charles, Marketing Representative, Beats by Dre’

Ann Seeney, Vice President, Human Resources, St. Louis Cardinals, LLC

Brandon Harrell, Vice President, Legal & Business Affairs, Philadelphia 76ers

Chad Easterling, Jordan Field Marketing Director, Nike

Crawford McGill, Private Wealth Advisor and NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor

Ese Ighedosa, Associate Counsel, Carolina Panthers

Moriah Lark, Associate Manager Global Partnerships, National Basketball Association

Natasha Moody, Vice President, Premium Service, Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils

Phylicia McCorkle, Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, Major League Baseball

Chris Coy, President, Paramount Sports & Entertainment Football

Justin Tinsley, ESPN

The Hampton University Career Services is integrally involved in this endeavor due to its expected impact on students interested in working in and around major league sports. “This event is a University-wide effort. It is a career focused event intended to expose our talented Hampton students to the many opportunities which exist in ‘back-office’ functions in the business of major league sports,” said Bessie Willis, Director of the Hampton University Career Center.

She added, “The back office functions that these folks work in can include areas such as sports management, computer science, marketing, communications, finance, and accounting. So there is a lot of diversity. That makes this event significant but also relate-able for our students. My goal is ensure that Hamptonians leave the University in well-placed roles.”

Hampton’s Athletic Director Eugene Marshall is engaged in this effort due to its potential impact on Hampton’s athletes. “The athletes at the University will absolutely be involved in this affair. We produce ‘scholar-athletes’ who can excel in any environment. We just need to make sure they get the opportunities. We’re excited about this important effort, and I hope that this effort continues, and grows bigger and bigger each year,” said Director Marshall.

For more information regarding, or to get involved, contact event coordinators Bessie Willis (757.727.5331 or Bessie.Willis@hamptonu.edu) or Ralph Charlton (757-728-6956 or Ralph.Charlton@hamptonu.edu).

Dr. Charlton serves as the Chair of Sport Management and Sports Administration programs in the School of Liberal Arts and Education. Mrs. Felicia Blow is involved in creating effective corporate and foundation partnerships in support of Hampton University students.