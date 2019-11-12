× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a bitterly cold start Wednesday, few snow showers possible

***FREEZE WARNING in effect 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Newport News and Hampton/Poquoson and Western Currituck County in North Carolina.

Temperatures will continue to plummet overnight into the upper 20s and low 30s. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for a portion of the viewing area.

We’ll see our coldest air of the season Wednesday morning and afternoon. We’ll start out on the breezy side with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens! Brr! Highs will only warm to the upper 30s to low 40s. We will be close to the record of the coldest high temperature. We are forecasting a high of 39 and the record coldest high temperature is 42, that was set back in 1920. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with most of the clouds along and directly south of the Chesapeake Bay. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible in this area (“bay effect” showers).

Thursday will be a bit milder, but temperatures will still be below normal in the low and mid 50s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy. Rain chances will increase on Friday. We are watching Friday/Saturday for an area of low pressure to form off the southern East Coast. It could bring us more rain and wind to end the week and into the weekend. This is still subject to change. It is all going to depend on where the low pressure forms and where it tracks.

Temperatures will start trending closer to normal in the low 60s by Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

