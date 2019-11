Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Grieving Under Guidance" is a self-help book that provides you with tools and guidance to navigate through life's everyday losses. Author Deborah Juniper-Frye and Claudine Ellis from Dream Girls of Real Estate discuss Deborah's mission to soothe the brokenhearted during a loss and how you should approach the home-selling process while grieving.

