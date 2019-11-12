A local organization serving disaster-stricken areas on Coast Live

Freeze Watch in effect 2 – 9 a.m. Wednesday for many areas as temperatures drop

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The effects of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas were devastating, with estimated damage at over seven billion dollars and at least 65 deaths. Gary LeBlanc from Mercy Chefs in Portsmouth shares his experience working in the Bahamas after the storm and serving people who were struck by the disaster. He talks about the next steps that Mercy Chefs will be taking to get the country back on its feet and how they prepare for disasters around the world.

Learn more at mercychefs.com/donation/.

