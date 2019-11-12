100 gift ideas based on what people are searching for on Pinterest

If you’re struggling to come up with gift ideas for someone on your shopping list this holiday season, check out the list below.
Pinterest has compiled 100 gift ideas based on what people are searching for the most.
Stocking stuffers for the eco-conscious
- Reusable silicone straws (Food52, $25)
- Glass soap dispensers (Wild Minimalist, $25)
- Compostable iPhone case (REI, $39)
- Sustainable Home book (Terrain, $16)
- Reusable sandwich wrap (Bee’s Wrap, $11)
- KeepCup Cork Edition reusable cup ($26)
- Eco-friendly bamboo watch (Arbor Army, $65)
- Assorted bar soap set (Hand in Hand, $6)
- French Market Bag (Boston General Store, $16)
- Zero waste silk floss (Dental Lace, $12)
- Reusable cloth napkins (Slow North, $18)
Gifts for the cook in your life
- Cookbook Stand (Crate & Barrel, $40)
- Silicone colander kitchen accessories (Tac City Goods Co., $26)
- Oil and Herb Infuser (Wayfair, $23)
- White marble mortar and pestle (Cost Plus World Market, $8)
- Collapsible insulated picnic basket (Bed Bath & Beyond, $90)
- Global Taco Seasoning Kit (Uncommon Goods, $38)
- Retro hot chocolate maker (Belk, $40)
- The Floral Society’s Canvas Market Tote (Food52, $57)
- Rabbit Super Wine Aerator/Pourer (Crate and Barrel, $15)
- Sous Vide Cooking Stick (Home Depot, $99)
Timeless treasures for the travel lovers on your list
- Silk travel set (Free People, $95)
- Carry-on cocktail kit (Urban Outfitters, $24)
- 40 Winks Travel Pillow (Etsy, $47)
- Eatwith experience dinner (Eatwith, prices vary)
- Moleskine travel journal (Wayward Collective, $30)
- Getaway travel kit (ban.do, $20)
- Portable phone charger (Target, $29)
- Personalized technology organizer case (Birch Lane, $50)
- Herschel carryon travel kit (Urban Outfitters, $30)
- Gravity weighted sleep mask (Gravity Blankets, $50)
Feel-good goodies fit for any wellness aficionado
- Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (Anthropologie, $29)
- Reversible yoga mat (Lululemon, $68)
- Assorted teas (Vahdam Teas, $25)
- Just Breathe Spa Kit (Knack, $83)
- Rise & Shine gift box (Foxblossom Co., $98)
- Hippie gift box (Etsy, $49)
- Mindfulness card set (Uncommon Goods, $17)
- Tibetan singing bowl set (Etsy, $36)
- Love and Lemons cookbook (Kohl’s, $35)
- Ayurvedic daily super spice shot (Uncommon Goods, $33)
Give the gifts any gardener would love
- Beech Wood Handle Watering Can (Terrain, $20)
- Gardener chair and tool set (Bed Bath & Beyond, $56)
- Gardener’s accessory set (Uncommon Goods, $20)
- Rose gardener’s gift basket (Gardeners Edge, $88)
- Water garden 2.0 (Apollo Box’s Home Decor & Gifts, $100)
- Wooden plant stand (Gardener’s Supply Company, $80)
- Tool tote (Gardener’s Supply Company, $40)
- Floral Garden Weeder Gloves (Anthropologie, $14)
- Gardening apron (Target, $40)
- Succulent triangle planter ($20, Succulent Gardens)
Fun (and educational!) gifts for the mini-creatives in your life
- Pegboard set (Skoolzy, $16)
- Geosafari Jr My First Microscope (Macy’s, $38)
- Fat Brain Mini Squigz (Signals, $20)
- Boon Cogs Water Toy (Kohl’s, $14)
- Kwik Stix Tempera Paints (Michaels, $8)
- Kids Teepee Portable Play Tent with Safari Projector and Tote (USA Toyz, $30)
- HedBanz Jr. Family Board Game (Kohls, $15)
- Rock wall climbing kit (BackyardCity, $50)
- Catan Junior game (Macy’s, $50)
- Kids on Stage Game (Walmart, $20)
Beautiful stuff for the beauty buff
- Boy Brow grooming pomade (Glossier, $16)
- Deep Condition & Repair hair care (LUS Brands, $44)
- Subliminal Platinum Bronze Palette (Pat McGrath, $65)
- Maelove glow maker(Maelove, $28)
- Pantene Festival Hair Kit (Walmart, $14)
- Balm Dotcom lip balm (Glossier, $12)
- ColourPop eyeshadow palette (Ulta, $16)
- Mini MAC lipsticks (Macy’s, $12)
- L’Oreal Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara (Ulta, $9)
- NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Creamy Powder Blush Matte (NYX, $8)
Outdoor finds for those who just want to be offline
- Water bottle survival kit (Harrys Army Surplus, $20)
- Big Haul 40 Duffel (REI, $45 and up)
- NEMO Helio Pressure Shower (Moosejaw, $100)
- Hydro Flask 32-ounce bottle (Nordstrom, $45)
- Yeti Rambler Mug (DICK’s Sporting Goods, $25)
- Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket (Evo, $99)
- Camp Chef Cast Iron Set (Target, $90)
- Stanley Coffee Percolator (Target, $35)
- Fanny pack (Cotopaxi, $30)
- Meal Kit to the Woods (REI, $38)
Give the gift of reading this year
- Books Canvas Tote (Brooklyn Public Library, $25)
- Pride & Prejudice Book Tote (Shop PBS, $34)
- Squad Goals – Queens of African American Literature Tote Bag (Redbubble, $21)
- Personal library kit (Knock Knock, $22)
- More Than Words by Jill Santopolo (Penguin Random House, $25)
- Women Rowing North by Mary Pipher (Bloomsbury Publishing, $24)
- The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Penguin Random House, $29)
- Queenie by Candice Cartie Williams (Target, $12)
- Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover (Aesop’s Fable, $28)
- Just one more chapter T-shirt (Etsy, $20)
Last but not least, gifts for you to be your best self
- French press coffee maker (Crate & Barrel, $70)
- Iced tea maker (Bloomingdale’s, $50)
- 2020 Agenda (Rifle Paper, $34)
- Essential oil diffuser (Anthropologie, $80)
- Cocoa vanilla essential oil blend (Eden’s Garden, $13 and up)
- Self-Care Kit (Paper Source, $27)
- Slip Silk Eye Mask (Free People, $50)
- Gravity aromatherapy pillow (Gravity Blankets, $90)
- Self-care sticker book (Paper Source, $13)
- Aesop Resurrection Hand Balm (Mr. Porter, $30)