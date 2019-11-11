Two people displaced after kitchen fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A kitchen fire has forced two people out of their home in the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard Monday night.

The call came in at 7:46 p.m.

The first unit arrived on scene seven minutes later to find the small kitchen fire being controlled by the sprinkler system.

Firefighters quickly initiated an attack and made sure that the building was clear. The fire was completely extinguished at 8:09 p.m.

No one was hurt, and the residents are being assisted with lodging arrangement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

