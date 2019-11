Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Julie Foster from Skin Renaissance Clinic discusses their twelve days of Christmas specials to help you save money while looking your best this holiday season. Plus, she shares some of the services that are offered at the clinic and how each procedure can improve your overall look.

Presented by

Skin Renaissance Clinic

312 Cedar Lakes Drive Suite 103

Chesapeake

757-410-2833

skinrenaissanceclinic.com