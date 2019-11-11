‘Skins scoop: It’s Haskins from here on out

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins’ offense belongs to the rookie.

Monday, Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan told reporters rookie Dwayne Haskins will be the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.

In three appearances this season (one start), Haskins has completed 27 of 44 passes for 284 yards. He’s been intercepted four times and has yet to throw a touchdown. The 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft has been sacked eight times.

Washington (1-and-9) hosts the New York Jets Sunday at 1:00 p.m.