HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Rebuilding Together is partnering with Heroes at Home, an initiative designed to assist low-income members of the military, their families and veterans. We talk to President and CEO Caroline Blakely, U.S. Veteran Rayford Smith and Jared Senecal from Sears about the initiative and how it has played a role in each of their lives.

For more information visit rebuildingtogether.org/sears-signature-event.