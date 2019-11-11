Portsmouth house fire leaves two displaced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a house fire in the area of Jamestown Avenue and Holladay Street Monday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m.

Responding units arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the home. All occupants were outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control and extinguished at 10:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

