Portsmouth house fire leaves two displaced

Posted 11:14 pm, November 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a house fire in the area of Jamestown Avenue and Holladay Street Monday night.

The call came in just before 10 p.m.

Responding units arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the home. All occupants were outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had the fire under control and extinguished at 10:43 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.838634 by -76.323701.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.