Police investigating armed robbery at Hampton Family Dollar

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton say two people robbed a local Family Dollar at gunpoint over the weekend, and they need your help finding them.

Around 10:12 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, police received a call in reference to a robbery that had just happened at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue.

An investigation revealed that the two suspects entered the store with a gun and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, police say they fled the store on foot and were last seen heading toward Settlers Landing Road.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set black male who was last seen wearing all-black clothing and a mask. The second suspect is also described as a black male who was wearing all-black clothing.

There are no suspect photos at this time.

Anyone who has information about this robbery that will help police in their investigation is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can also submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

