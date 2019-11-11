× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Near 70 today, rain and snow tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From 70 to snow… Nice weather for Veterans Day! Temperatures will start in the 40s this morning and will warm to near 70° this afternoon. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in. Clouds will build in late tonight with temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will linger in the mid 50s tomorrow morning, then fall through the 40s tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rain will move in tomorrow morning and continue through the early afternoon. With the colder air moving in, snow could mix in later in the afternoon to evening. The best chance to see snow will be on the Eastern Shore, Peninsulas, and inland Southside. The combination of a warm ground and rain first will make snow accumulation very difficult. Winds will also ramp up tomorrow, north 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. We will start near 30° with a wind chill near 20°. Highs will struggle to hit 40° Wednesday afternoon and it will still be windy, north at 10 to 20 mph. Clouds will clear out through the day. We will warm back to the 50s to end the week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain, Isolated Snow Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 11th

1995 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

1995 F0 Tornado: Suffolk, F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

1995 F1 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC, F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

