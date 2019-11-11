Man taken to Suffolk hospital after shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of North Broad Street and Second Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the man suffered a single gunshot wound. Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel assessed the man and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Suffolk Police or call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). You can submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, the Suffolk Police Department website or the Suffolk Police Department’s Facebook page.

