Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, dropping temperatures and some snow Tuesday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

From 70 to snow… Clouds will build in late tonight with temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will linger in the mid 50s tomorrow morning, then fall through the 40s tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves through. Rain will move in tomorrow morning and continue through the early afternoon. With the colder air moving in, snow could mix in later in the afternoon to evening. The best chance to see snow will be on the Eastern Shore, Peninsulas, and inland Southside. The combination of a warm ground and rain first will make snow accumulation very difficult. Winds will also ramp up tomorrow, north 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. We will start near 30° with a wind chill near 20°. Highs will struggle to hit 40° Wednesday afternoon and it will still be windy, north at 10 to 20 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with most of the clouds along and directly south of the Chesapeake Bay. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible in this area (“bay effect” showers).

High temperatures will warm back to the 50s to end the week. We are watching Friday/Saturday for an area of low pressure to form off the southern East Coast. It could bring us more rain and wind to end the week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Cloudy, Rain, Isolated Snow Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 10-20G30

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, Rain, Blustery. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 11th

1995 F0 Tornado: Dorchester Co

1995 F0 Tornado: Suffolk, F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

1995 F1 Tornado: Northampton Co, NC, F0 Tornadoes: Gates Co, Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

