Local Democrat ‘disappointed and disgusted’ after Republicans cancel important gun control meeting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Local democrats are calling on republicans across the commonwealth to take heed, and listen to voters.

“I was disappointed and disgusted that we could not move forward because they were upset about the election results,” Del. Marcia Price (D-95) explained to News 3’s Brian Hill.

Those results she referenced saw democrats gain control of both the Senate and House of Delegates.

Republican leaders canceled a meeting for tomorrow, where the Virginia Crime Commission was going to discuss their recommendations on preventing gun violence.

“I think that it underscores that people chose the right people to be in place for this 2020 session,” Del. Price explained.

The commission’s chairman stated Tuesday’s election results and comments the Governor made about the legislation as the reasons behind the cancellation.

They now want to discuss the issue in January.

“January is coming, and I have already started to draft my bills,” Price said.

Related: ‘We have plenty of ink’: Northam highlights legislative agenda following big win for Virginia Democrats

After the cancellation of Tuesday’s meeting, the GOP announced their special session for next week will now be a pro forma session.

Lawmakers tell News 3 this means there won’t be any discussion or a vote.

Republicans believe it would be a waste of taxpayer resources to have a session with no chance of producing legislation.

“The November 18 special session was an opportunity for republicans and democrats to come to the table and have a comprehensive conversation,” Del. Price said.

With this setback, democrats said they will double-down on their efforts. Price has four bills she plans to put forth.

“Right now there is a ban on localities putting into place policies that would impact guns or ammunition. Let the localities best figure out how to keep their people safe,” she explained.

Starting November 18, lawmakers can start filing bills for the January session.