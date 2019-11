Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hand-made chunky blankets are the hot new movement in D.I.Y. crafts and Tracie Williams from Pinot's Palette helps us learn how to make one. She also discusses the special classes at the paint and sip studio that teach the technique to people of any skill level and help attendees make a cozy blanket perfect for the winter months.

Learn more and sign up for a class at www.pinotspalette.com.