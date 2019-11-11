× First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is looking sunny, dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will start to increase overnight, which will keep temperatures much milder than previous nights. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Our attention turns to Tuesday, when a strong cold front crosses the area. We will see our highs in the low 50s early on in the day, with temperatures falling behind the front. It will be blustery with winds out of the north and northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Expect rain to move in from northwest to southeast Tuesday morning. The timing can still change, but right now, looks like rain will move in after 8:00 AM. As colder air filters in behind the front, we could see a changeover from rain to snow. Our models are still disagreeing on timing and amount, but doesn’t look like we’ll see any accumulation. The ground temperatures will still be fairly warm. We’ll mainly have to deal with wet snowflakes and sleet. It will still be a very close call in terms of when the moisture moves out versus how quickly the colder air moves in. High pressure will build in behind the cold front. The wintry mix will move out by 8 pm with clearing skies. Temperatures will continue to plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll see our coldest air of the season Wednesday morning and afternoon. We’ll start out on the breezy side with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens! Brr! Highs will only warm to the upper 30s to low 40s. We will be close to the record of the coldest high temperature. We are forecasting a high of 39 and the record coldest high temperature is 42, that was set back in 1920.

Thursday will be a bit milder, but temperatures will still be below normal in the low 50s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy. Rain chances will increase overnight and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Season has ended

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

