× First Warning Forecast: Powerful cold front will bring rain, wind, snowflakes and plunging temperatures

***FREEZE WATCH in effect for Norfolk/Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Northampton, Newport News and Hampton/Poquoson Counties. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 possible. IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Increasing clouds overnight as a strong cold front approaches. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid 50s. We will see our highs in the 50s early on in the day, with temperatures falling behind the front. It will be blustery with winds out of the north and northwest 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Expect rain to move in from northwest to southeast Tuesday morning. With the colder air moving in, snow could mix in later in the afternoon to evening. The best chance to see snow will be on the Eastern Shore, Peninsulas, and inland Southside. The ground temperatures will still be fairly warm, so accumulation isn’t really expected. We’ll mainly have to deal with wet snowflakes and sleet. High pressure will build in behind the cold front. Temperatures will continue to plummet overnight into the upper 20s and low 30s. There is a Freeze Watch in effect for a portion of the viewing area.

We’ll see our coldest air of the season Wednesday morning and afternoon. We’ll start out on the breezy side with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens! Brr! Highs will only warm to the upper 30s to low 40s. We will be close to the record of the coldest high temperature. We are forecasting a high of 39 and the record coldest high temperature is 42, that was set back in 1920. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with most of the clouds along and directly south of the Chesapeake Bay. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible in this area (“bay effect” showers).

Thursday will be a bit milder, but temperatures will still be below normal in the low 50s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy. Rain chances will increase overnight and Friday. We are watching Friday/Saturday for an area of low pressure to form off the southern East Coast. It could bring us more rain and wind to end the week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed Trace)

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

