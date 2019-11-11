Celebrating Virginia’s culinary history with a Chesapeake Bay Breeze cocktail on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton talks Virginia history and shows us how to make some tasty food and drinks.

CHESAPEAKE BAY BREEZE

My Chesapeake Bay Breeze is fun take on the classic Bay Breeze cocktail.

This colorful and flavorful drink is perfect for the holidays; the cranberry juice ties the drink in with the season and the pineapple juice is a reminder of Virginia’s hospitality. We craft ours cocktail with vodka from Chesapeake Bay Distillery and other ingredients from our The Fresh Market. Here’s how to make it:

In a tall glass filled with ice, add 2 ounces vodka. Pour in 2-1/2 ounces cranberry juice, then carefully pour in 2-1;/2 ounces pineapple juice. Top with sparkling wine, such as cava, champagne, or prosecco, and garnish with a lime wedge. Makes 1 cocktail.

Spirits came from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

Other ingredients came from The Fresh Market, www.TheFreshMarket.com

AWESOME OLIVE TAPENADE

Tapenade is a quick and delicious dish for the holidays or year-round.

Although traditionally made with anchovies, you can leave them out as we do. Our flavorful version is a great spread on crostini for easy entertaining. You can also use tapenade in omelets, as a sandwich spread, a burger topper, sprinkle on pizza, toss in pasta, or as a caviar replacement.

Although many folks only use kalamata olives, I like to mix things up with a variety of olives. Here’s how I made it:

Remove three garlic cloves from a head and peel. Add. to a blender or food processor along. with 1 cup of mixed, pitted olives, 3 tablespoons chopped, flatleaf Italian parsley, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons capers, and 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Pulse until everything is finely chopped, but not pureed; there should be texture left. Season with salt and pepper to taste; I also like to add a pinch or two of crushed red pepper flakes. Makes 8-10 servings.

Ingredients came from The Fresh Market, www.TheFreshMarket.com

TOBY’S DREAM BENEFIT BONFIRE

Toby’s Dream grants children with life-threatening illness a dream of a lifetime. The local charity was founded in 2009 by Joan Steele.

Tickets are on sale now for a benefit bonfire on Nov. 16. The event takes place on a farm on Knotts Island, just south of Pungo in Virginia Beach, and includes beer, wine and a food truck rodeo. Tickets start at $25 and benefit the foundation.

For tickets and more information visit www.TobysDream.org

CELEBRATING VIRGINIA’S CULINARIANS

The Virginia Culinary Hall of Fame kicked off last month. The hall of fame is currently online with plans are to move to a physical location in Norfolk in early 2020.

The hall of fame honors noted Virginians in the culinary field. Ten Virginians were inducted the first year and five will be inducted each year following. The Class of. 2019 are: John Dabney, Rowena Fullinwider, James Hemmings, Joe Hoggard, Edna Lewis, Amedeo Obici, Patrick O’Connell, Luca Paschina, George Thorpe and Mallory Todd.

For more information visit www.VirginiaCulinaryHallOfFame.com

HOLD ON TO YOUR HOT PLATE

East Coast Appliance has installed a gorgeous stainless steel Frigidaire gallery. 30-inch front control induction range with air fry. I’m going to be cooking and posting photos, recipes, and more about this as I explore the use of this amazing range, so stay tuned.

For more information on East Coast Appliance visit EastCoastAppliance.com

MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

For Reads, Recipes and Resources from Virginia Eats + Drinks, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com