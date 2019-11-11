Alex Trebek gets choked up over contestant’s answer

NEW YORK (WJW) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got a little emotional during Monday’s show.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t know the answer to the “Final Jeopardy” question so he opted for words of encouragement for the longtime host who is battling pancreatic cancer.

“We love you, Alex!” he wrote.

“That’s very kind of you,” Trebek said.

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

In March, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of 9 percent. He teamed up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition last month for a public service announcement.

Related: Teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates $10,000 to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in the video. “Other common symptoms can include mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years.