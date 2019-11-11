Act 3 Podcast: Terminator: Dark Fate, The King, and The Little Mermaid Live!

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

It’s been pretty rough for the Terminator franchise ever since 1991. After several lackluster sequels and a failed reboot, James Cameron and Linda Hamilton areback for “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Is this movie a worthy successor to “The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day?” We’re talking about that and all things Terminator in this episode. There’s also a ton of news this week and we’re running down all the big headlines. Plus, we’ll discuss the Eddie Murphy movie “Dolemite Is My Name” on Netflix and the recently aired musical “The Little Mermaid Live!” and just how “live” it really was.

Time Codes

Act One: News

-00:45 – “Ant-Man 3” Will Be Directed By Peyton Reed

-01:45 – “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” Will Get A Sequel In 2022

-03:15 – Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis In Talks To Join “The Batman”

-06:30 – Martin Scorcese Clarifies Statements About Marvel In New Op-Ed

-08:50 – Lady Gaga Signs On For Ridley Scott’s Next Movie

-10:50 – “James Dean” To “Star” In A New “Movie” Despite Dying In 1955

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-13:20 – Chandler: “Dolemite Is My Name” Starring Eddie Murphy

-18:00 – Steven: “The Little Mermaid LIVE” On ABC

–23:50 – “The King” on Netflix

Act Three: “Terminator: Dark Fate” Review/Discusion

-28:20 – Non-Spoilers

-43:00 – SPOILERS