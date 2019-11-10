VHSL football first round playoff pairings for local teams

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) football playoffs begin this week. More than 30 schools from our viewing area punched a ticket to the postseason. Below are the pairings featuring our local teams:

Class 6 – Region A

(1) Oscar Smith (9-1) vs. (8) Western Branch (4-6)

(2) Ocean Lakes (7-3) vs. (7) Cosby (5-5)

(3) Thomas Dale (7-3) vs. (6) Grassfield (5-5)

(4) Landstown (7-3) vs. (5) Franklin County (6-4)

Class 5 – Region A

(1) Salem (10-0) vs. (8) Frank W. Cox (6-4)

(2) Maury (10-0) vs. (7) Deep Creek (7-3)

(3) Indian River (8-2) vs. (6) Nansemond River (8-2)

(4) Princess Anne (8-2) vs. (5) Woodside (9-1)

Class 4 – Region A

1 – Lake Taylor (8-2) 8 – Great Bridge (3-7)

(2) Churchland (8-2) vs. (7) Menchville (4-6)

(3) Warhill (8-2) vs. (6) King’s Fork (3-7)

(4) Hampton (7-3) vs. (5) Warwick (6-4)

Class 3 – Region A

(1) Hopewell (10-0) vs. (8) Southampton (6-4)

(2) York (10-0) vs. (7) Petersburg (5-5)

(3) Phoebus (9-1) vs. (6) Tabb (5-5)

(4) Lafayette (9-1) vs. (5) I.C. Norcom (6-4)

Class 2 – Region A

(2) King William (7-3) vs. (7)Amelia County (6-4)

(3) Poquoson (6-4) vs. (6) John Marshall (6-4)

Class 1 – Region A

(1) Essex (9-1) vs. (8) Mathews (2-8)

(4) Washington & Lee (5-5) vs. (5) Colonial Beach (6-4)

