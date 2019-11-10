ODU men’s basketball wins home opener, beats Saint Joseph’s 82-69

Posted 7:21 pm, November 10, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – After dropping its season opener, Old Dominion men’s basketball (1-1) picks up a win in the home opener by beating Saint Joseph’s (1-1) 82-69.

The Hawks were first to put points on the board in the first half and took a 12-point lead before ODU went on a 9-1 run to pull within four points by halftime.

The Monarchs shifted the momentum in their favor at the start of the second half with a 13-3 run to claim a six-point lead.

The game was tied at 65 with 3:41 remaining in the contest. ODU went on a 17-4 run in the final few minutes to win it 82-69.

Xavier Green led the team in scoring with 18 points and had a career-high 10 rebounds, while Marquis Godwin was right behind him with 17 points.

Aaron Carver tied his career-high of 20 rebounds.

Next up for the Monarchs is a home game against Loyola on Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.