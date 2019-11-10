ODU men’s basketball wins home opener, beats Saint Joseph’s 82-69

NORFOLK, Va. – After dropping its season opener, Old Dominion men’s basketball (1-1) picks up a win in the home opener by beating Saint Joseph’s (1-1) 82-69.

The Hawks were first to put points on the board in the first half and took a 12-point lead before ODU went on a 9-1 run to pull within four points by halftime.

The Monarchs shifted the momentum in their favor at the start of the second half with a 13-3 run to claim a six-point lead.

The game was tied at 65 with 3:41 remaining in the contest. ODU went on a 17-4 run in the final few minutes to win it 82-69.

Xavier Green led the team in scoring with 18 points and had a career-high 10 rebounds, while Marquis Godwin was right behind him with 17 points.

Aaron Carver tied his career-high of 20 rebounds.

Next up for the Monarchs is a home game against Loyola on Wednesday.