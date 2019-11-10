Man killed in Brunswick Co. single-vehicle crash

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash.

According to police, officers were called to the 3500 block of Robinson Ferry Road Friday night. At approximately 7:39 p.m., Broadnax man Steven Ray Blythe ran off the roadway into the southbound lanes of Robinson Ferry Road, striking several mailboxes and a tree.

Blythe died on impact.

Police say Blythe was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Whether alcohol was involved remains under investigation.