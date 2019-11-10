Man killed in Brunswick Co. single-vehicle crash

BRUNSWICK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle, single-occupant crash.

According to police, officers were called to the 3500 block of Robinson Ferry Road Friday night. At approximately 7:39 p.m., Broadnax man Steven Ray Blythe ran off the roadway into the southbound lanes of Robinson Ferry Road, striking several mailboxes and a tree.

Blythe died on impact.

Police say Blythe was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Whether alcohol was involved remains under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 36.604869 by -77.954804.

