First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the low 60s as the winds switch to the southwest. Skies will be clear overnight, but won’t be as cold. Expect lows in the mid 40s.

Veterans Day is looking sunny, dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will start to increase overnight, which will keep temperatures much milder than previous nights. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Our attention turns to Tuesday, when a strong cold front crosses the area. We will see our highs in the mid 50s early on in the day, with temperatures falling behind the front. Expect widespread rain with the wind kicking up as well. As temperatures drop behind the front Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, we could see snow mix in. It could be a very close call in terms of when the moisture moves out versus how quickly the colder air moves in. Right now, the Eastern Shore has the best chance to see a brief changeover.

We’ll see our coldest air of the season Wednesday morning and afternoon. Highs look to only warm to the low and mid 40s. We will be close to the record of the coldest high temperature.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Season has ended

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

