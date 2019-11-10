Crews respond to shed fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire Sunday evening.

Officials say the fire is located in the 300 block of George Washington Hwy South. The call came in around 4:50 p.m.

The fire was said to have been located in a shed near the back of the house.

No one was displaced and there is no further investigation.

George Washington Hwy South was closed in both directions at Prescott Circle due to the fire, but has since reopened.

There are no further details at this time.

