RALEIGH, N.C. – Clemson (7-0, 5-0) punched its ticket to the ACC Championship Game on Saturday night with a 55-10 win over NC State.

This marks the Tigers’ fifth straight trip to to the conference title game and the seventh time they’ll represent the Atlantic Division, setting an ACC record.

The ACC Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte.