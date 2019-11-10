2019 Holiday Lights Merry Mile at Virginia Beach Oceanfront starts November 22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Take a magical journey on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk at BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile!

This Oceanfront tradition starts on Friday November 22 and continues nightly through New Year’s Eve, December 31. Illumination begins at 5:30 p.m. each night and continues until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. from Sundays through Thursdays.

Tickets cost $10 per vehicle, $25 for limousines and mini buses, and $45 for motor coaches. Military Monday, presented by BayPort Credit Union, offers $5 admission for passenger vehicles providing military ID.

Drive your vehicle on the boardwalk through nautical and holiday lights with a soundtrack signal playing traditional holiday music on your vehicle’s radio.

Festive fish, musical crabs, and hard-working elves – all in brightly colored lights against the moonlit Atlantic Ocean – are the stars of BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile. They are joined by light up Santa and a 40-foot tall Christmas tree erected on the Beach and in the beautiful Parks along the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

The light display includes archways along the entire length of the spectacular light display with fish swimming overhead and spectacular light tunnels to drive through. Military tributes to the region’s strong Armed Forces community are featured prominently throughout the display.

Families are encouraged to enjoy everything the Virginia Beach Resort features by Holiday-bundling BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile with dinner at one of the many fine restaurants or a visit to one of the exciting attractions at the Oceanfront. For information and special offers, visit Atlantic Avenue Association’s website.

BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile has been named one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s “Top 20 November Events” and one of American Bus Association’s “Top 100 Events in North America”! More than 20,000 families a year make this unique light show a part of their holiday celebration. This “Fanta-Sea” of lights will dazzle and amaze holiday visitors and locals alike.

Know Before You Go: