UVA football tops Georgia Tech, clinches a winning season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) – Virginia (7-3, 5-2 ACC) outscored Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5) 26-14 to close the game in the 33-28 win on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

UVA held the Yellow Jackets without a score in the second half until the 5:30 mark of the fourth quarter. Virginia finished with 413 total yards of offense and Georgia Tech had 372 total yards. The Cavaliers were 6-for-6 in the red zone.

QB Bryce Perkins (Queen Creek, Ariz.) threw for 258 yards and rushed for 106 yards to pace the offense. WR Terrell Jana (Vancouver, B.C.) had 108 receiving yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech scored on its first drive of the game. UVA responded with a touchdown by RB Wayne Taulapapa (Laie, Hawaii) to tie the game 7-7. The Yellowjackets scored on the ensuing drive. On Georgia Tech’s next drive, SS Joey Blount (Atlanta, Ga.) had an interception and returned it 38 yards to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to WR Joe Reed (Charlotte Court House, Va.). Brian Delaney (Chantilly, Va.) added a field goal to give UVA its first lead. Georgia Tech scored with 44 seconds remaining in the half. Virginia countered with a touchdown in 33 seconds as Perkins had a 43-yard rush and then ran it in from three yards out to give UVA a 24-21 lead at the half.

Virginia converted a field goal and added a touchdown by Taulapapa to lead 33-21 with 10:57 remaining. Georgia Tech scored with 5:30 to go, but UVA held the Cavaliers without another score.

With 258 passing yards, Perkins passed No. 8 Marques Hagans, No. 7 Marc Verica and No. 6 Aaron Brooks on UVA’s all-time career passing list. He is the seventh Cavalier all-time to pass for over 5,000 career yards.

Virginia will have the week off next weekend before hosting Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 23.