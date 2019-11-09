Senior Alert issued for missing Spotsylvania County man

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing Spotsylvania County man early Saturday morning.

According to police, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is searching for 87-year-old David Waller, who was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. Police said he was last seen on Log Cabin Road in Beaverdam, Virginia.

Waller is a black male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and thin black pants and carrying a silver cane.

Waller suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

If you or someone you know has information on Waller’s whereabouts, please call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.