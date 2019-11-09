Senior Alert issued for missing Spotsylvania County man

Posted 7:08 am, November 9, 2019, by

David Waller (VSP)

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing Spotsylvania County man early Saturday morning.

According to police, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is searching for 87-year-old David Waller, who was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. Police said he was last seen on Log Cabin Road in Beaverdam, Virginia.

Waller is a black male standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket and thin black pants and carrying a silver cane.

Waller suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police said.

If you or someone you know has information on Waller’s whereabouts, please call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.