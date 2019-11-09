Police searching for larceny suspect in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are trying to identify a suspect they say is wanted for larceny.

On the afternoon of October 20, a man took items from a store in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue without paying for the items, police say.

He was described as wearing a dark jacket, multi-colored pants and white sneakers. He left the store on foot and headed northbound on Jefferson Ave.

If you recognize this man, please call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.