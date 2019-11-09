New House Democratic majority selects leadership

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Democratic delegates and delegates-elect met Saturday to elect caucus leadership after securing a 55-45 seat majority in the House of Delegates, according to a release by the House Democratic Caucus.

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn became the first woman to be nominated by the caucus for Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. The House Democratic Caucus said in a release that Filler-Corn will also be the first Jewish Speaker.

The full House of Delegates will officially vote to confirm a new Speaker on the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

Del. Charniele Herring, who previously served as Caucus Chair, will become the first woman and the first African American to serve as Majority Leader for the House.

Del. Rip Sullivan will serve as Caucus Chair, Virginia House Dems said.

All three nominees are from Northern Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement on House Democrats’ selection Saturday: