Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have arrested a man after a car struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Reports say the incident took place in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

According to detectives, around 11:10 a.m., a pedestrian was crossing E. Princess Anne Road when a car hit him and fled the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found 58-year-old Augustus Gibbs of Norfolk, lying in the road. Medics transported Gibbs to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died to his injuries.

Police say their investigation led police to the 1300 block of Norcova Court where they arrested 22-year-old Jayton Baker.

Baker has been charged with felony hit and run and is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.