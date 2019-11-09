Mother and son displaced after house fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police and fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

The fire was located in the 1700 block of Trail Street in the Crowne Pointe neighborhood.

The homeowner tells News 3 that her and her son were inside the home when a neighbor knocked on their door, informing them about the fire.

The mother and son have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured, but there is significant damage to the front of the house.

There are no further details at this time.

Residential fire at 1700 hrs 00 Blk of Trail St. 2 occupants were home at the time of the fire. Negative injuries to occupants or firefighters, occupants are displaced and being assisted by @VARedCross. Fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious. pic.twitter.com/S0JiYwFI7S — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) November 10, 2019