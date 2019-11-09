Mother and son displaced after house fire in Hampton

Photo Gallery
HAMPTON, Va. – Police and fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening.
The fire was located in the 1700 block of Trail Street in the Crowne Pointe neighborhood.
The homeowner tells News 3 that her and her son were inside the home when a neighbor knocked on their door, informing them about the fire.
The mother and son have been displaced and will be assisted by the Red Cross.
No one was injured, but there is significant damage to the front of the house.
There are no further details at this time.
37.012999 -76.353000